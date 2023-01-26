UrduPoint.com

Switzerland May Lose Credibility By Allowing Re-Export Of Weapons To Ukraine - Councillor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Switzerland's credibility as a neutral country could be lost in the case of re-export of country's weapons to parties of military conflict, Swiss Federal Councillor Alain Berset said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Swiss parliament committee approved amendments allowing third countries to re-export Swiss-made arms to Ukraine. The parliament is yet to vote on the bill.

"Given the special role that Switzerland plays in the world, it is necessary to question the authority of Switzerland as a neutral country in case of re-export of Swiss weapons to the war zone," Berset said in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RTS.

