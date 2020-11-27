Switzerland May Start COVID-19 Vaccination in January 2021 - Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Switzerland may begin mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease in January of next year, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said on Thursday.

Switzerland has been monitoring the work of various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers since March, and by now has already identified the most effective one, Berset told reporters.

Bern is in contact with the producers of these vaccines, which are located in the EU, he added.

"This way we can start vaccinations in early 2021. However, we have to be careful because there is still a lot of uncertainty," the official said.

Switzerland has so far confirmed 313,978 COVID-19 cases and 4,109 related deaths.