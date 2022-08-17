Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage - Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an electricity shortage this winter, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the agency's website.

"At its meeting on August 17, 2022, the Federal Council decided that DETEC (Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications) and EAER (Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research) can conduct negotiations on using the reserve power plants", the statement said, adding that these plants, in addition to the hydroelectric ones, should be available starting from the end of winter to handle possible emergency shortage situations.

Given the prospect of impending electricity shortages next winter, DETEC has found that the total capacity potential of more than 300 MW may be available for use as early as February/March, according to the statement.

Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages.

Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.