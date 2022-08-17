UrduPoint.com

Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage - Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Switzerland May Use Reserve Power Plants Amid Possible Electricity Shortage - Council

The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an electricity shortage this winter, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the agency's website

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council decided power plant operators could negotiate contracts for the use of backup power plants in case of an electricity shortage this winter, according to a statement published on Wednesday on the agency's website.

"At its meeting on August 17, 2022, the Federal Council decided that DETEC (Federal Department of Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications) and EAER (Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research) can conduct negotiations on using the reserve power plants", the statement said, adding that these plants, in addition to the hydroelectric ones, should be available starting from the end of winter to handle possible emergency shortage situations.

Given the prospect of impending electricity shortages next winter, DETEC has found that the total capacity potential of more than 300 MW may be available for use as early as February/March, according to the statement.

Swiss authorities have previously announced that for the first time they may impose restrictions on energy consumption in the coming winter in case of electricity or gas shortages.

Previously, the head of the Swiss Federal Electricity Commission ElCom, Werner Luginbuhl, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood due to possible power outages in the country in the coming winter.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been rising rapidly following a global trend. After Russia launched a military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine and Brussels imposed several sanctions packages against Moscow, the energy situation deteriorated considerably, prompting European countries to search for alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Ukraine Education Moscow Russia Europe Brussels May August Gas From

Recent Stories

Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Int ..

Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Into Energy Saving Plan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Probl ..

Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Problems With Mounting Debt - Repor ..

3 minutes ago
 Twenty-One Chinese Aircraft, 5 Ships Spotted Aroun ..

Twenty-One Chinese Aircraft, 5 Ships Spotted Around Taiwan on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Security Guard Gave Nazi Salute to Delegation of I ..

Security Guard Gave Nazi Salute to Delegation of Israeli Athletes in Munich - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Says Attempts to Recogniz ..

Russian Finance Ministry Says Attempts to Recognize Russian Diamonds as 'Bloody' ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt, Imran Khan flout court's orders by re ..

Punjab govt, Imran Khan flout court's orders by refusing Gill's custody to ICT p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.