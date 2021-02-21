UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland May Withdraw From Deal With AstraZaneca On COVID-19 Vaccine Supply - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:50 PM

Switzerland May Withdraw From Deal With AstraZaneca on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Switzerland does not exclude that the country may withdraw from the contract reached with the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company to procure its vaccine against coronavirus, according to the Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, citing the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health.

The report came in light of the recent publication of an indicative coronavirus vaccine supply plan, which does not include the AstraZeneca vaccine. In addition, Switzerland earlier this month requested additional data on the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality before granting approval to it.

According to the newspaper, the authorities are not currently considering the option of withdrawing from the contract, but such a possibility exists if the vaccine is not approved in the country.

Switzerland also eyes the opportunity to pass on the AstraZeneca vaccine doses ordered under the agreement, the newspaper added.

Under the contract the Swiss government signed with the company last October, the country is set to receive 5.3 million doses of the vaccine.

The European Union's regulator authorized the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for all age groups in late January. However, given the lack of data on its efficacy in people aged over 55, a number of EU nations recommended its use only for those under 55 or 65 years old.

Related Topics

European Union Company Switzerland January May October All From Government Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

8 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

22 minutes ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

23 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

53 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister Trade ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.