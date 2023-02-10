UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Not Canceling Russian Culture Despite Frozen Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

Switzerland has frozen cooperation with Russia in the cultural and humanitarian spheres, but the country has not "stooped to abolishing Russian culture" over Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador Sergey Garmonin told Sputnik

Garmonin noted that Swiss associations of theaters and orchestras, leading music festivals and cultural institutions had condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine and demanded that Russian cultural figures speak out against it. The annual Magic Lake Russian Chamber Music Festival in the Swiss city of Lucerne and the tour of the Mariinsky Orchestra under Valery Gergiev were canceled in 2022.

"Nevertheless, unlike some Western countries, the Swiss have not stooped to 'abolishing' Russian culture.

For example, Lucerne and Zurich will host a series of concerts dedicated to the anniversary of (Russian composer) Sergei Rachmaninoff throughout the year," Garmonin said.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, including in the cultural sector. Russia has faced problems returning its art works from overseas exhibitions, while many Western countries have canceled shows by Russian performers, removed Russian literature from educational programs and demolished monuments dedicated to prominent Russian individuals.

