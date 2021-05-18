Switzerland Not Commenting on Reports It May Host Russia-US Top-Level Summit - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Switzerland does not comment on the claims that it could host a meeting of the Russian and the US leaders, a spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The department also declined to tell whether Switzerland had truly sent to Moscow and Washington notes notifying them of its readiness hosting the top-level summit.

Sources earlier told Sputnik that the summit could be held in Geneva if Russia gives its consent to the meeting.