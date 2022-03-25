UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Not Planning To Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

Switzerland will not ban the broadcast of RT and Sputnik, the country's Federal Council said on Friday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Switzerland will not ban the broadcast of RT and Sputnik, the country's Federal Council said on Friday.

"The Federal Council has decided not to apply the EU measure of March 1 to suspend the broadcast of content of some Russian media, namely Sputnik and Russia Today," the council said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Switzerland March Media

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Sri Lankan officials visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

18 seconds ago
 AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehic ..

AVLS arrests 19 vehicle lifters, recovers 29 vehicles

20 seconds ago
 SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

SMBR visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

1 minute ago
 NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

NMU honours 350 graduates in 2022 convocation

1 minute ago
 Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Br ..

Biden Hails US-EU Privacy Shield Deal as 'Major Breakthrough' in Transatlantic D ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassad ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Moldovan Ambassador, Delivers Note Verbale

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>