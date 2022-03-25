Switzerland Not Planning to Ban RT, Sputnik - Federal Council

Switzerland will not ban the broadcast of RT and Sputnik, the country's Federal Council said on Friday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Switzerland will not ban the broadcast of RT and Sputnik, the country's Federal Council said on Friday.

"The Federal Council has decided not to apply the EU measure of March 1 to suspend the broadcast of content of some Russian media, namely Sputnik and Russia Today," the council said in a statement.