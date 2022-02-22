(@FahadShabbir)

The Swiss authorities are in contact with several countries regarding the potential introduction of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, but will not impose sanctions simultaneously with other countries, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Measures on Switzerland's part cannot be taken simultaneously with measures from other countries.

However, we can confirm that the Swiss authorities are in contact with several countries to exchange information on the current situation," Maienfisch said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the DPR and LPR and signed treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance therewith on Monday. The Russian parliament ratified the documents on Tuesday.

Several European countries and EU officials have threatened new sanctions against Russia, while the United Kingdom sanctioned five Russian banks and three businesspeople earlier in the day.