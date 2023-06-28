Open Menu

Switzerland Not Yet Adopted EU's Package Of Russia Sanctions -Economic Affairs Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Switzerland has not yet adopted all measures included in the European Union's 11th package of sanctions against Russia as this process requires time, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss Federal Council said that Switzerland has adopted the European Union's new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

"The list of individuals and companies under sanctions can be quickly adopted. Other EU measures must first be enacted in Swiss law and in any case require a decision by the Federal Council. The Federal Council will discuss the 11th package in due course and then decide," the spokesman said.

