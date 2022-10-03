UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Objects Idea Of Transferring Frozen Russian Assets To Kiev - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Switzerland does not support the idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research, told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"For the Swiss government, the confiscation of assets only on the basis of belonging to a state or being included in the sanctions list and using them to rebuild Ukraine is currently not an option of showing support for Ukraine," Maienfisch said.

Last week, Zelenskyy proposed Switzerland to block Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine

