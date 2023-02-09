UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Only Able To Send Rescue Team To Turkey, Not To Syria - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Switzerland Only Able to Send Rescue Team to Turkey, Not to Syria - Foreign Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Due to capacity constraints, Switzerland could not send a rescue team to Syria, as it had already sent one to Turkey, but will send experts this week to assess the country's humanitarian needs, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"At the time of the decision to deploy the Swiss rescue network (to Turkey), the Syrian government had not yet submitted a request for international assistance... Switzerland has the capacity to send one rescue team to the scene. It is currently performing tasks in (the southern province of) Hatay in Turkey," Eltschinger said.

The spokesperson noted that the Swiss humanitarian aid office in Damascus and the country's missions in the region were assessing needs and the best possible type of emergency response.

"The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, which is already active in Syria, plans to adapt some of its activities to the new needs.

An increase in the staff of Swiss offices in the region is also under consideration," Eltschinger added.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss foreign ministry issued a statement saying that a team of experts would be sent to Syria at the end of the week to assess humanitarian needs.

"In total, the SDC has so far released 4 million Swiss francs ($4.35 million) in aid to Turkey and Syria. Of this amount, 1.5 million has been earmarked to support the activities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in both countries, with 1 million going to Syria," the statement read.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on Monday by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance.

