Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Russia Sanctions Circumvention Attempts

The Swiss authorities have recorded 130 suspected violations of the sanctions regime imposed against Russia, resulting in 29 cases opened, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda said Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023)

"Now there are 130 suspected cases (of sanctions circumvention). In 29 cases they resulted in the opening of administrative and administrative-criminal cases, 14 of which have been closed," Budliger Artieda told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

Budliger Artieda noted that on 36 occasions, no grounds for opening a court case were found, and that investigation into other suspected attempts to circumvent sanctions was still ongoing.

Despite its proclaimed neutrality, Switzerland has supported almost all sanctions imposed against Russia after it launched its military operation in Ukraine. Since February 2022, Bern has frozen Russian assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.4 billion). On Sunday, SonntagsZeitung said that Russian assets in the amount of nearly $50 billion have been declared in Switzerland.