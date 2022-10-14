UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Opposes Sanctions Against Russia Affecting Scientific Sphere - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Switzerland considers the introduction of sanctions against Russia in the scientific field to be absurd, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Friday.

Science cannot be stopped and it would be absurd to assume that a person is capable of this, Cassis told reporters at the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit, adding that not a single war in the past could stop human intelligence and research into the future.

