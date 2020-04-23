UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Plans No Mandatory Mask-Wearing After Coronavirus Restrictions Eased

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Swiss government said Wednesday it will not make people wear masks when outdoors after it starts loosening coronavirus restrictions next week.

"There will be no general obligation to wear a mask. Keeping a safe distance and washing your hands remains the most effective protective measure," the Federal council said in a statement.

The government will gradually relax restrictions on public life over two weeks starting Monday. It reiterated the guidance for sick people to stay at home.

"Healthy people still do not need to wear masks in public spaces.

The previous rules of conduct regarding distance and hygiene remain key to coronavirus prevention," it said.

Businesses are required to implement coronavirus protection measures, which may include the obligation to wear a mask. The government will deliver a million masks to retail stores daily over the next two weeks.

Switzerland has so far confirmed 28,268 COVID-19 cases, including 1,217 virus-related deaths. The Alpine nation saw the infection curve flatten about two weeks ago and the number of new cases has been declining.

