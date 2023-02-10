UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Plans To Send Officers To NATO Command Structure - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Switzerland Plans to Send Officers to NATO Command Structure - Government

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Switzerland is planning to send officers to the NATO command structure and take part in the work of the alliance's Centres of Excellence, the Swiss Federal Council said on Friday.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli paid a working visit to Switzerland to meet with the armed forces' leadership

"Concrete possibilities currently under discussion include the secondment of Swiss staff and liaison officers to the NATO command structure and expanded participation in NATO Centres of Excellence (CoEs).

Switzerland has already been engaged in the Cooperative Cyber Defence CoE in Tallinn, Estonia, since summer 2021. Lieutenant General Süssli and General Cavoli also discussed the possibility of Swiss troops participating in multinational exercises," the government said in a statement.

