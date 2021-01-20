Switzerland Plans to Start Talks With Moldova on Creation of Free Trade Zone

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Switzerland intends to begin negotiations with Moldova this year on the creation of a Free Trade Zone (FTA), as well as on resumption of relevant negotiations with Thailand, according to the country's foreign economic policy report for 2020, released on Wednesday.

"Switzerland will also begin negotiations on the FTA with Moldova. In addition, negotiations with Thailand are going to be resumed.

The goal in both cases is to conclude a comprehensive and modern trade agreement," the report said.

The member states of the European FTA (Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway), the report says, will begin negotiations on an FTA agreement with the self-proclaimed Kosovo.

The report also unveiled that in 2020 Switzerland continued negotiations on the FTA with India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Chile, as well as preliminary negotiations on a possible bilateral trade agreement with the US.