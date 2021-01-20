UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Plans To Start Talks With Moldova On Creation Of Free Trade Zone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Switzerland Plans to Start Talks With Moldova on Creation of Free Trade Zone

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Switzerland intends to begin negotiations with Moldova this year on the creation of a Free Trade Zone (FTA), as well as on resumption of relevant negotiations with Thailand, according to the country's foreign economic policy report for 2020, released on Wednesday.

"Switzerland will also begin negotiations on the FTA with Moldova. In addition, negotiations with Thailand are going to be resumed.

The goal in both cases is to conclude a comprehensive and modern trade agreement," the report said.

The member states of the European FTA (Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway), the report says, will begin negotiations on an FTA agreement with the self-proclaimed Kosovo.

The report also unveiled that in 2020 Switzerland continued negotiations on the FTA with India, Malaysia, Vietnam and Chile, as well as preliminary negotiations on a possible bilateral trade agreement with the US.

Related Topics

India Thailand Norway Iceland Chile Switzerland Liechtenstein Moldova Malaysia Vietnam 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

32 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

47 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

1 hour ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.