Switzerland Pledges Over $380Mln To Global Efforts To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:34 PM

Switzerland will allocate 350 million euros ($382 million) to assist international community in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming it, President Simonetta Sommaruga said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Switzerland will allocate 350 million Euros ($382 million) to assist international community in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming it, President Simonetta Sommaruga said on Monday.

"I am glad to announce that Switzerland will devote more than 350 million euros towards international efforts to combat the pandemic and its consequence," Sommaruga said at a press conference.

According to the Swiss president, half of the amount will go to the International Committee of the Red Cross to help reduce the humanitarian impact of the pandemic. Meanwhile, up to 160 million euros will be allocated to further support international efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis, namely to finance research and development of diagnostics, treatment and vaccines, and further humanitarian needs.

The Swiss government will decide on these contributions in the coming weeks, Sommaruga added.

