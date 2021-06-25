Switzerland Raises Quota on Potato Imports as Consumption Surged During Lockdown

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Switzerland has raised their potato import quota by 5,000 tonnes after facing a surge in potato consumption during lockdown and a delay in harvest due to bad weather conditions, the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) reported on Thursday.

"At the request of the industry association of the Swiss potato sector, Swisspatat, the Federal Office for Agriculture has authorized the additional import of 5,000 tonnes of table potatoes starting July 1, 2021. This increase is temporary and is valid until July 31, 2021," the official statement reads.

According to the FOAG, the potato sector has faced several issues, including a delay of some weeks in domestic harvests and a 30% increase in potato sales due to the closure of restaurants. These factors resulted in depletion of the country's stockpiles of the vegetable, the FOAG said.