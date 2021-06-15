UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Ready To Facilitate Prisoners' Exchange Between Russia, US - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:16 PM

Switzerland Ready to Facilitate Prisoners' Exchange Between Russia, US - Foreign Minister

Switzerland is ready to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia, as it has the mandate of a defender of interests in relation to these countries, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Switzerland is ready to facilitate the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia, as it has the mandate of a defender of interests in relation to these countries, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Tuesday.

"Of course, yes. The answer is very simple. Switzerland is always ready to provide support for the exchange of prisoners, in particular for those states where we fulfill the mandate of a defender of interests, which is the case with the United States and Russia," Cassis said during a joint press conference with Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will be held on Wednesday in Geneva.

Cassis also said that he and the president will raise the issues of Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh during their meeting with Putin.

"We will raise questions ... about Nagorno-Karabakh, of course, we will talk about Ukraine," Cassis added.

