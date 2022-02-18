Switzerland Ready to Host Lavrov-Blinken Meeting - Foreign Ministry

Switzerland is ready to host a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Frida

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Switzerland is ready to host a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, Blinken proposed to Lavrov to hold another meeting next week.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its services if they are useful and desirable. This also includes acting as a host or helping to organize discussions and meetings," the spokesman said, without confirming if Switzerland received a request to organize the Lavrov-Blinken meeting.