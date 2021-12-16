Switzerland Ready to Host Russia-US-Europe Security Talks - Foreign Ministry

Switzerland is ready to host negotiations on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and European countries if necessary, the Swiss department of foreign affairs told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is ready to fly to any neutral country for talks.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its services if they are useful and desirable. This also includes the role of organizer or coordinator of discussions and meetings," the department's spokeswoman, Lea Zurcher, said.

According to the spokeswoman, the department does not comment on specific requests for secrecy reasons.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

On Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, met in Moscow with Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. Following the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the participants had discussed the security guarantees "in light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favor."