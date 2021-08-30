UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Ready To Negotiate With All Sides In Afghanistan, Including Taliban - Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Switzerland is ready to hold negotiations with all the sides, including the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), to contribute to achieving peace in Afghanistan, but recognizes only nations, not governments, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Sputnik on Monday.

"Switzerland recognizes nations, not governments. Switzerland is ready to hold negotiations with all the sides to make a contribution to peace and stability in Afghanistan," Eltschinger said, commenting on the Taliban's recent statement about readiness to establish dialogue with Switzerland.

The Taliban have not yet officially requested contacts, the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs' spokesman added.

More Stories From World

