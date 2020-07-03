Switzerland Ready to Offer Mediation Between Israel, Palestine - President

Switzerland is concerned over Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank and will not recognize it, but is ready to mediate talks between Palestine and the Jewish state, the federal government said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Switzerland is concerned over Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank and will not recognize it, but is ready to mediate talks between Palestine and the Jewish state, the federal government said on Thursday.

According to the press release, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga held phone talks with Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine on June 29 and Reuven Rivlin of Israel on July 2.

"During both calls, Ms Sommaruga reiterated Switzerland's willingness to contribute towards the resumption of talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Switzerland is glad to offer its good offices," the press release said.

The Swiss government went on to note that Sommaruga told Rivlin that an annexation of parts of the West Bank would run against international law and impede the resumption of talks to settle the long-lasting conflict.

"She reiterated that Switzerland's involvement in efforts towards a fair and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians was based on a two-state solution - based on international law and the corresponding UN resolutions. She declared that Switzerland would not recognise a change unless it was the result of a negotiated settlement between the parties," the cabinet added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu campaigned on a promise to extend sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank and intended to start the annexation on July 1, but the plans appear to have faced a delay.

Netanyahu's annexation plans fit in with US President Donald Trump's peace deal for the Middle East, which has been strongly rejected by Palestine.