Switzerland Ready to Take Part in Palestinian-Israeli Settlement - Foreign Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Switzerland is ready to mediate the Palestinian-Israeli conflict if both sides deem it necessary, the country's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its good offices if they are useful and desirable for the parties. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs cannot comment on specific proposals for reasons of confidentiality," the department said.

Large-scale clashes broke out from May 7-10 between Palestinians and Israeli police, leading to the sharpest escalation in the Gaza Strip in recent years. Riots began in two areas of East Jerusalem at once - near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter, where several Arab families are being evicted by the Israeli court decision.

Palestinian militants have launched over 1,600 rockets from Gaza toward Israel. The effectiveness of the Israeli missile defense system "Iron Dome" is estimated at around 90%. Six Israeli civilians and one military man have died since the beginning of the escalation. Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza, attacking about 600 military targets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to the enclave's health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in three days increased to 83, and 487 people were reportedly injured.