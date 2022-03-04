Switzerland Receives 120 Asylum Requests From Ukrainian Refugees Since February 24

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Switzerland has received a request for asylum from 120 Ukrainian citizens since the start of Russia's military operation, spokesman of the Swiss secretariat for migration Samuel Wyss told Sputnik on Friday.

"As of today, 120 people from Ukraine have requested asylum in Switzerland," Wyss said when asked how many Ukrainians have requested asylum in the country since February 24.

On Wednesday, the German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, said that refugees from Ukraine do not need to go through the asylum procedure, and will receive immediate protection for up to three years in the European Union.

More than a million refugees have left Ukraine already, according to the UNHRC.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.