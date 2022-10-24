Switzerland Receives 5 Applications From Russian Nationals on Sanctions Removal - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Switzerland has received five applications from Russian nationals demanding that the country's government remove them from the sanctions list, media reported, citing the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research (EAER).

The list of those who submitted applications has not been disclosed, the Blick newspaper reported, adding that Russian entrepreneur Alexander Pumpyansky has reportedly appealed the introduced sanctions.

The entrepreneur and his father, Dmitry Pumpyansky, until March 10, 2022, were the members of the directors board of Russian steel manufacturer for the oil and gas industry TMK.

Switzerland has repeatedly joined EU sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine despite its proclaimed neutrality. In August, the country's largest party with parliament representation, the Swiss People's Party, said that the sanctions imposed by Switzerland against Russia violated the country's commitment to neutrality and, therefore, its constitution.