Switzerland Records 7 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours As Lockdown Restrictions Eased

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Switzerland has confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed, bringing the country's tally to 30,972, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed, bringing the country's tally to 30,972, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Monday.

On Sunday, the daily increase of COVID-19 cases amounted to nine, a significant drop from 20 the day before. Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 1,661.

Since the outbreak, a total of 425,154 people were tested for the coronavirus.

Of them, only nine percent of the results came back positive.

Switzerland has been gradually easing its coronavirus-related lockdown since late April.

Starting Saturday, Switzerland reopened nightclubs and public swimming pools, and allowed public gatherings of up to 300 people as part of the third step of lifting restrictions. In addition, Switzerland will open borders for citizens of all members of the European Union, the Schengen Area and the United Kingdom starting June 15.