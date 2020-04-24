Switzerland Records Less Than 200 New COVID-19 Cases, 28,677 in Total

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Some 181 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Switzerland bringing the total number to 28,677, the country's Federal health authority said on Friday.

On Thursday, the overall number of cases stood at 28,496 with 228 new ones.

The country's death toll is currently 1,309.

Earlier in the week, the country's authorities announced a gradual ease of restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic starting April 27. The process is scheduled to have three stages, the first one involving reopening of flower shops, beauty salons, self-service facilities, dental offices, physiotherapy offices.