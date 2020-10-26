UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Records Over 17,400 COVID-19 Cases In Past 72 Hours - Public Health Office

Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:56 PM

Switzerland has confirmed 17,440 COVID-19 cases and 37 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 72 hours, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed 17,440 COVID-19 cases and 37 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 72 hours, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Monday.

A total of 259 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized over the same period of time, the office went on to say.

As many as 82,026 tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the past 72 hours.

The Swiss government is expected to announce some additional restrictive measures to contain the spreading of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

On October 25, Switzerland confirmed a single-day record increase of 6,634 COVID-19 cases.

