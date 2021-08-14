Switzerland Reduces Staff in Afghanistan by Half to 3 People - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Switzerland has reduced the number of employees in Afghanistan by half to just three amid the escalation of violence in the country, and intends to evacuate them soon, Elisa Raggi, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairs (DFAE), told Sputnik on Friday.

"Due to the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry has halved the number of Swiss employees in the country. As a result, three people remain in Kabul at the moment.

The foreign ministry will transfer these people to another country as soon as possible," Raggi said.

Afghanistan has recently suffered a spike in violence as the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have begun an offensive across the country since the foreign forces began withdrawing after more than two decades of the war.

So far, militants have managed to take over major parts of the country's north and west, including 18 provincial capitals, and continue to target major cities.