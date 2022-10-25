UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Refuses To Supply Weapons To Kiev - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Switzerland Refuses to Supply Weapons to Kiev - President

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis reaffirmed on Tuesday that Bern, while remaining an important partner to Kiev, would not supply Ukraine with weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis reaffirmed on Tuesday that Bern, while remaining an important partner to Kiev, would not supply Ukraine with weapons.

"Switzerland remains a dependable partner. We are focusing our efforts on those areas where our added value is the biggest and where our expertise is most useful. As a neutral country, we do not supply weapons," Cassis said on the sidelines of the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin.

Cassis added that Switzerland recognizes Ukraine's territorial integrity and national sovereignty and called for dialogue among all parties involved to help rebuild the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

The Russian defense ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev and providing Ukrainian military with training on a bilateral basis.

Moscow has warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the EU, the US and NATO have maintained that they are not party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.

