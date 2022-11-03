Switzerland Refuses to Transfer Ammunition for German Anti-Aircraft Guns to Ukraine

Switzerland has rejected Germany's request that ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns be transferred to Ukraine, citing its policy of neutrality, the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said on Thursday

On October 21, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht demanded that Bern re-export 12,400 Swiss-made ammunition for Germany's Gepard systems to Ukraine.

"In its relationship between Russia and Ukraine, Switzerland applies the law of neutrality, which forms part of customary international law. Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict," the EAER said in a statement.

The department added that Switzerland stood firmly for peace and security, but always in strict accordance with the law of neutrality.

Prior to this, Bern has already blocked two requests from Berlin, which demanded that Swiss-made ammunition for Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard systems be transferred to Ukraine. In June, Switzerland also rejected the Danish request for the supply of 20 Swiss Piranha infantry fighting vehicles to Kiev.