UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Refuses To Transfer Ammunition For German Anti-Aircraft Guns To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Switzerland Refuses to Transfer Ammunition for German Anti-Aircraft Guns to Ukraine

Switzerland has rejected Germany's request that ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns be transferred to Ukraine, citing its policy of neutrality, the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Switzerland has rejected Germany's request that ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns be transferred to Ukraine, citing its policy of neutrality, the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research (EAER) said on Thursday.

On October 21, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht demanded that Bern re-export 12,400 Swiss-made ammunition for Germany's Gepard systems to Ukraine.

"In its relationship between Russia and Ukraine, Switzerland applies the law of neutrality, which forms part of customary international law. Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict," the EAER said in a statement.

The department added that Switzerland stood firmly for peace and security, but always in strict accordance with the law of neutrality.

Prior to this, Bern has already blocked two requests from Berlin, which demanded that Swiss-made ammunition for Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Gepard systems be transferred to Ukraine. In June, Switzerland also rejected the Danish request for the supply of 20 Swiss Piranha infantry fighting vehicles to Kiev.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Education Russia German Vehicles Germany Berlin Bern Kiev Switzerland June October From

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan visits LJCP for official ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan visits LJCP for official launching of documentary 'Adl ..

1 minute ago
 Rangers arrests two extortionists from Orangi

Rangers arrests two extortionists from Orangi

1 minute ago
 Russia, Belarus Invited to OSCE Ministerial Counci ..

Russia, Belarus Invited to OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland - Warsaw

1 minute ago
 One killed, six injured in firing at Imran Khan's ..

One killed, six injured in firing at Imran Khan's long march

1 minute ago
 Shazia Marri condemns firing on PTI long march con ..

Shazia Marri condemns firing on PTI long march convoy

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in PTI's ple ..

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict in PTI's plea against delay in issuance of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.