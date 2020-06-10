UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Registers 23 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours Amid Eased Lockdown Restrictions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:53 PM

Switzerland Registers 23 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Eased Lockdown Restrictions

Switzerland has confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed, bringing the country's tally to 31,011, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, as lockdown restrictions continue to be relaxed, bringing the country's tally to 31,011, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the daily increase of COVID-19 cases amounted to 16. Meanwhile, the death toll rose by 12 to 1,675 over the past day.

Switzerland is now in phase three of the easing of the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The first phase began on April 27 with permission for hardware stores and flower shops to reopen, along with hairdressers and medical and dentist centers.

On May 11, the second phase began, and all stores, as well as bars and restaurants, were allowed to reopen, albeit with certain limitations. Switzerland also partially lifted the ban on entries from certain countries of the European Union.

The third phase started on Saturday, allowing for gatherings of up to 300 people, the opening of all food and drink services without restrictions, as well as public pools, spas and other recreational venues.

