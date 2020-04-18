Switzerland Registers Almost 330 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 27,404

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland has increased by 326 people over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 27,404, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Saturday.

According to the health authorities, the death toll has reached 1,111 with 52 fatalities being recorded over the given period.

On Thursday, the Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga said that the authorities would start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on April 27 and the second stage would begin on May 11. The third stage is planned for June 8, if circumstances allow, according to Sommaruga.

In mid-March, the Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people.

In addition, all places of public gathering, including educational institutions and entertainment facilities, have been shut. However, the authorities did not introduce a nationwide quarantine.

In the meantime, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Netherlands has increased by 1,140 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 31,589, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said.

According to the RIVM, the number of COVID-19 fatalities grew by 142 in the past day to 3,601.