Switzerland Registers Over 770 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has been increasing by 776 per day, and 20 people have died from the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.

As of March 24, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Switzerland reached 8,863, including 86 fatalities.

In Norway, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus amounted to 2,566 by Tuesday, with 10 deaths, the Norwegian Public Health Institute said, adding that the average age of those who died is 87. There are 212 coronavirus patients in the kingdom's hospitals, it said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 330,000 people have been infected, and more than 14,500 have died globally.