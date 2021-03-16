Switzerland Rejects Harassment Allegations Against Ex-Ambassador to Russia

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik it had found no evidence to support the sexual harassment accusations brought against former ambassador in Moscow, Yves Rossier, by a female employee, slamming the allegation as "slanderous."

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik it had found no evidence to support the sexual harassment accusations brought against former ambassador in Moscow, Yves Rossier, by a female employee, slamming the allegation as "slanderous."

The allegation was brought by Natalia Poluektova, an ex-interpreter who had worked at the Swiss embassy for nine years before fired in 2019 over forgery. Her lawyer told Sputnik that the harassment episode took place in 2018 during the Russian-hosted World Cup.

"The former employee brought charges against the ambassador after she was dismissed. The Swiss federal authorities investigated these charges. However, no signs of misconduct on the part of the ambassador were found," the department said. "The accused repeated these slanderous statements in some Russian media in early March 2021, as the trial against her was launched on March 10, 2021.

According to the statement, Rossier's departure from Russia and termination of diplomatic service last December was by choice.

"His mandate in Moscow ended in about four years on December 31, 2020. His departure from the Federal Department has nothing to do with the case mentioned here," the diplomatic service said, expressing gratitude to Rossier for disclosing the alleged fraud.

In February 2019, the Swiss embassy fired Poluektova for allegedly falsifying bills, medical certificates and disability certificates for many years, which purportedly caused the mission $66,000 in damages. The woman is currently on trial in Moscow. However, according to her lawyers, the accusations brought against her were false and aimed at preventing her from speaking publicly about Rossier's alleged sexual misconduct.