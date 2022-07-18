UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Rejects NATO Call To Accept Wounded Ukrainians - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Switzerland Rejects NATO Call to Accept Wounded Ukrainians - Reports

The Swiss foreign ministry has refused to take in Ukrainians wounded in hostilities at home for fear of breaking neutrality, Swiss media reported on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Swiss foreign ministry has refused to take in Ukrainians wounded in hostilities at home for fear of breaking neutrality, Swiss media reported on Monday.

Swiss cantons provisionally agreed to bring in wounded Ukrainian troops and civilians for treatment after the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center made the request in May, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in June, however, after three weeks of deliberations, that it had to turn down the request on "legal and practical grounds" because Geneva and The Hague conventions require that belligerents tendered in neutral territory do not take part again in military operations.

The Swiss ministry argued that it would have had to intern wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians alike because civilians in Ukraine have been taking up arms against Russian troops and it was difficult to tell belligerents and non-combatants apart.

Switzerland will help wounded Ukrainians by sending humanitarian aid to civilian hospitals in Ukraine, the newspaper said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia The Hague Geneva May June Media

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

6 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary orders monitoring corona situation ..

Chief Secretary orders monitoring corona situation on daily basis

2 minutes ago
 Haleon listing London's biggest in over decade

Haleon listing London's biggest in over decade

2 minutes ago
 RO PP-7 receives PTI candidate's application for r ..

RO PP-7 receives PTI candidate's application for recount in constituency

2 minutes ago
 Masses give strong response against inflation in b ..

Masses give strong response against inflation in by-elections: Owais Leghari

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.