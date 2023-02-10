Switzerland Rejects Spanish Bid to Re-export Weapons to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Swiss government has rejected a request from Spain to allow it to send Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

"Switzerland has rejected a request from Spain, dated January 16, 2023, to re-export two Swiss-made 35mm anti-aircraft cannons to Ukraine," Fabian Maienfisch said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

Switzerland's Federal Act on War Material requires countries that buy Swiss weapons to seek a waiver from the non-re-export declaration.

Neutral Switzerland does not allow the transfer of its weapons to conflict zones but its parliament is considering two bills that will create a legal basis for deliveries of Swiss arms to Ukraine.

Votes on them are expected in spring or summer.

Switzerland has been under pressure from Germany, Spain and Denmark to allow them to send Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine to help the country amid the military operation launched there by Russia a year ago. Moscow has criticized the West for funneling lethal aid to its neighbor instead of enabling peace talks and warned that efforts to arm Ukraine will only prolong the conflict.