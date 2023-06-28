GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Switzerland has rejected a request by Swiss defense company RUAG to sell 96 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine because of its inconsistency with the country's law, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"On 28 June, the Federal Council rejected a request from Ruag AG concerning the export of 96 Leopard 1 A5 tanks destined for Ukraine as it is inconsistent with applicable law. It has therefore given priority to Switzerland's commitments as a neutral country and to the reliability of its application of the rule of law," the government said in a statement.