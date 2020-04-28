UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 29,262 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Switzerland has confirmed 100 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the virus increased to 29,264, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed 100 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the virus increased to 29,264, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.

It has also reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 1,380.

The country started to gradually lift anti-coronavirus measures on Monday. The first stage of the three-phase plan allows flower shops, beauty salons, dental offices, and other small businesses to go back to work.

