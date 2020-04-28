Switzerland Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 29,262 - Health Authorities

Switzerland has confirmed 100 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with the virus increased to 29,264, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday

It has also reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 1,380.

The country started to gradually lift anti-coronavirus measures on Monday. The first stage of the three-phase plan allows flower shops, beauty salons, dental offices, and other small businesses to go back to work.