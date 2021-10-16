UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19

The Swiss drug market supervisory authority, Swissmedic, said on Friday it has registered about 3,000 serious side effects after vaccination against coronavirus in the country, and 150 related deaths

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Swiss drug market supervisory authority, Swissmedic, said on Friday it has registered about 3,000 serious side effects after vaccination against coronavirus in the country, and 150 related deaths.

As of October 12, a total of more than 8,700 reports of suspected adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines had been received and were under review by the watchdog. Over 5,700 reports were related to mild side effects and almost 3,000 to severe reactions.

"In 150 serious cases, people died at differing intervals after receiving the vaccine.

Despite a chronological correlation, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that the vaccination was the cause of death," the agency said in a statement.

Swissmedic clarified that the average age of the deceased was 79.8 years.

It also noted that more than 6,000 reports of side effects were associated with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, more than 2,500 reports with the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, while for 158 cases it was not indicated which vaccine was used.

