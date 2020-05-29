UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Reports 1st Child Death From Coronavirus - Health Authorities

Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:50 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) One of the two coronavirus-related fatalities recorded in Switzerland over the past day was in a child with a history of contact with an imported COVID-19 case, Stefan Kuster, head of the infectious diseases department of the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, said at a press conference on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Swiss health authorities reported that the coronavirus toll in the country has reached 30,828 confirmed cases with 1,657 fatalities, including 32 new cases and two new fatalities confirmed since Thursday.

According to Kuster, the deceased child was from the northern Swiss canton of Aargau and had contact with people who have contracted the coronavirus while abroad. The health official did not specify the child's age.

Authorities of the northwestern Basel canton have, in turn, reported confirming COVID-19 in two children belonging to the same family.

They purportedly contracted the virus in a local Primary school which has already had 70 affiliated persons quarantined over the infection.

Switzerland is now in phase two of easing off the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The first phase began on April 27 with the permission to hardware stores and flower stores to reopen, along with hairdresser stores, medical and dentist centers. On May 11, the second phase began, and all stores as well as bars and restaurants, albeit with certain limitations, were allowed to reopen. Switzerland also partially lifted the ban on entries from certain countries of the European Union.

The third phase is due to begin on June 6 and bring along the permit of gathering of up to 300 people, opening of all food and drink services with no restrictions, public pools, SPA and other recreational venues.

