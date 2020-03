GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed 841 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country of the past 24 hours, and the total tally has reached 2,200, the health authorities said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 1,359.

Switzerland has so far reported 13 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.