Switzerland Reports Almost 250 Cases Of Infection With UK Variant Of Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:25 PM

Switzerland Reports Almost 250 Cases of Infection With UK Variant of Coronavirus

The share of COVID-19 infections with the UK coronavirus strain in Switzerland among new daily coronavirus cases has grown from 4 percent to 10 percent over the past 10 days, totaling almost 250 cases, Virginie Masserey, the director for infections control at the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, said on Tuesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The share of COVID-19 infections with the UK coronavirus strain in Switzerland among new daily coronavirus cases has grown from 4 percent to 10 percent over the past 10 days, totaling almost 250 cases, Virginie Masserey, the director for infections control at the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, said on Tuesday.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus strains prompted the Swiss government to toughen the restrictions earlier this month, taking a step forward on such regulations as the limit of public gathering and operations of non-essential businesses, introduced before Christmas.

"We have registered 388 cases [of infection with mutant coronavirus strains], including 243 cases of the UK variant and 13 cases of the South African variant. For the UK variant, the share of positive cases doubles every week. Around 10 days ago it used to be 4 percent, which means that it now totals around 10 percent," Masserey said at a press conference.

Outlining the daily epidemiological dynamic, the Swiss authorities said 2,260 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day, taking the cumulative toll to 502,191 cases. The death toll has now grown to 8,166, with 75 new fatalities confirmed from the day before.

On January 13, Switzerland reduced the limit of group gatherings from 15 to five people, ordered for closure of physical operations of all non-essential shops and made the work from home compulsory for all applicable cases.

The first cases of infection with the UK and South African strains were detected in Switzerland in late December.

Announcing the discovery of the mutant virus in mid-December, UK health authorities said it had been established up to 70 percent more contagious than the original strain. They did not provide any information on whether the new strain (501) was more deadly or harder on symptoms. Another mutant strain, labeled 501.V2, was detected in South Africa at approximately the same time.

