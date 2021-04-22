Switzerland Reports First Coronavirus-Linked Death of Teenager

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) A teenager died in Switzerland in late March after testing positive for the coronavirus, in what media say could be the first death in the 10-19 age bracket.

The charts published by the Federal Office of Public Health do not give any other details but the Tages-Anzeiger daily said the deceased was a 19-year-old from the central Swiss canton of Lucerne.

The paper said that the federal statistics included all patients who had tested positive for the virus, regardless of whether it was the cause of the death.

The December death of a 29-year-old man, who went down in the records as the first coronavirus victim in his age group, was later ruled out by doctors to have occurred due to the virus.

Switzerland has recorded 10,000 virus-related deaths, including those of the 19-year-old and two under-10s. Patrick Mathys, the head of crisis management at the public health office, said Tuesday that infections had been increasingly reported in the younger population.