Switzerland Reports Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 52 Fatalities
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:35 PM
The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased to 19,303, including 484 fatalities, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased to 19,303, including 484 fatalities, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday.
According to the statement, 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 52 fatalities have been registered in Switzerland over the past 24 hours.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. To date, the global toll of COVID-19 has exceeded one million cases with almost 54,000 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.