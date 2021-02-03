(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Switzerland does not have sufficient data to approve the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the government said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the data submitted and analysed so far are not yet sufficient to permit authorization. To obtain more information about safety, efficacy and quality, additional data from new studies are needed," the Swiss administration said in a statement.

It added that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, Swissmedic, was currently reviewing two authorization applications, including one by AstraZeneca.

"The data currently available do not point to a positive decision regarding benefits and risks. To obtain a conclusive assessment, the applicant will among other things have to submit additional efficacy data from a Phase III trial under way in North and South America, and these will have to be analysed," the government added.

Once the results are received, the country will grant a temporary authorization.

Switzerland launched a mass vaccination campaign on December 23, after Swissmedic approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the country.