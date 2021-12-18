UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Restricts Access To Restaurants Due To COVID-19 Starting December 20 - Gov't

Sat 18th December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Switzerland will introduce on December 20 new COVID-19 restrictions barring those without antibodies from going to restaurants and attending indoor events to stem the spread of the disease, the Swiss government announced on Friday.

"Stricter measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus will apply throughout Switzerland starting Monday, 20 December. Only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be able to go inside restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues and attend indoor events (2G)," the government said in a statement.

The government will also require people to wear masks in those settings and allow them to consume food and drinks only while seated.

"In settings where masks cannot be worn, such as brass band practice, or where it is not possible to eat or drink while seated, such as at bars and discos, admission will be limited to vaccinated or recovered persons who also present a negative test result (2G+)," the government stated, adding that those who are fully vaccinated, have received a booster or recovered from COVID-19 within four months, will not have to take a further test.

Meanwhile, private gatherings will be limited to ten people if they have at least one person aged 16 or older who is unvaccinated.

Switzerland has registered more than 1.1 million COVID-19 cases, including over 11,500 fatalities. The country has vaccinated more than 5.8 million people, which is over 66.6% of the population.

