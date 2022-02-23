Switzerland Reviewing EU Sanctions Against Russia - Federal Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Swiss authorities are reviewing the European Union's sanctions against Russia over recognizing the Donbas republics, and will make its own decision in order not to allow bypassing new restrictions through its territory, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"Following Russia's recognition of two regions not controlled by the Ukrainian government as independent states, several Western countries have imposed additional sanctions. The Federal Council does not want Switzerland to be used as a platform to bypass EU sanctions. Therefore, before making a decision, it will analyze the nature of the adopted sanctions," the Federal Council said in a statement.