UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Sanctions 3 Russian Banks, Lawmakers - President

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Switzerland Sanctions 3 Russian Banks, Lawmakers - President

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Switzerland has imposed sanctions on three Russian banks and travel restrictions on 361 Russian lawmakers, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told a briefing on Thursday.

Cassis said that restrictions were imposed in order to prevent the possible circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia through the territory of Switzerland.

The president did not specify which banks fell under the sanctions.

Erwin Bollinger, the head of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs' division of bilateral economic relations and the Federal Council Delegate for Trade, added that Switzerland's further sanctions will be based on the decisions of the European Union, since the country cannot enforce autonomous sanctions. He noted that Switzerland will continue studying the ways to prevent EU sanctions from being circumvented through the Swiss territory.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Switzerland From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

4 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>