Switzerland Sanctions 3 Russian Banks, Lawmakers - President

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Switzerland has imposed sanctions on three Russian banks and travel restrictions on 361 Russian lawmakers, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told a briefing on Thursday.

Cassis said that restrictions were imposed in order to prevent the possible circumvention of EU sanctions against Russia through the territory of Switzerland.

The president did not specify which banks fell under the sanctions.

Erwin Bollinger, the head of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs' division of bilateral economic relations and the Federal Council Delegate for Trade, added that Switzerland's further sanctions will be based on the decisions of the European Union, since the country cannot enforce autonomous sanctions. He noted that Switzerland will continue studying the ways to prevent EU sanctions from being circumvented through the Swiss territory.